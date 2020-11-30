Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Floyd Mayweather snubs Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson in his top five Greatest Boxers Of All Time
Sidomex Entertainment  - Floyd Mayweather‘s pick for the top five professional boxers of all time has left fans and enthusiasts rather surprised, with household names like Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson both missing out.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 One dead, many injured as two men fight over lady's love in Taraba - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 Cardi B apologizes after receiving criticism over 37-person Thanksgiving celebration - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 Christian Chukwu not impressed by Gernot Rohr’s performance - Today, 9 hours ago
4 Boarding School In the US & Canada Just Got Easier With TABSconnect! - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 This is actually a common satanic strategy - Reno Omokri counters Twitter user who insinuated that there are no longer virgins in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 See the Dress People Are Talking About After Actress, Mercy Johnson Rocked It to Her Baby's Dedication - Tori News, 9 hours ago
7 TVC Communications Wins Renowned Great Place to Work Certification - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Missing 3-year-old girl found safe and reunited with her mother in Rivers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info