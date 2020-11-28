Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Just Now: We’ll Never Allow Any Type Of #EndSARS Protest Again – IGP Declares
News photo The Site News  - Just Now: We’ll Never Allow Any Type Of #EndSARS Protest Again – IGP Declares Speaking on Friday in Abuja when he met with commissioners of police, the IGP said the force is ready to face anyone who organises or participates in such protests across the ...

5 hours ago
 Additional Sources

We’ll Never Allow Any Type Of #EndSARS Protest Again – IGP Declares Naija Loaded:
We’ll Never Allow Any Type Of #EndSARS Protest Again – IGP Declares
The Citizen:
#EndSARS: We will never allow another violent protest – Police IG
IGP vows never to allow violent protest in Nigeria again Independent Television:
IGP vows never to allow violent protest in Nigeria again


