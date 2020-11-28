Post News
News at a Glance
"I witnessed that thin line separating life and death"- Speaker Gbajabiamila's aide narrates how he escaped being crushed to death by a truck in Abuja
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Hamza Ibrahim Baba, the Special Assistant to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Humanitarian Affairs, escaped death in a multiple collision that left one person dead.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sleek Gist:
Speaker Gbajabiamila’s aide narrates how he escaped being crushed to death by a truck in Abuja
Gist 36:
Speaker Gbajabiamila’s Aide Narrowly Escapes Being Crushed To Death By A Truck In Abuja (Photos)
The Site News:
Speaker Gbajabiamila’s Aide Narrowly Escapes Being Crushed To Death By A Truck In Abuja (Photos)
Anaedo Online:
Gbajabiamila’s Aide Reveals How He Escaped Death After Horror Crash
Tori News:
Speaker Gbajabiamila's Aide Narrowly Escapes Being Crushed To Death By A Truck In Abuja (Photos)
More Picks
1
Rema, Damilola Odufuwa, Jide-Kene Achufusi, Chioma Nwosu, Sam Adeyemi, Seun Fakorede, others emerge winners at The Future Awards Africa 2020 -
YNaija,
2 hours ago
2
Welder killed as fuel tanker explodes at a mechanic workshop in Anambra -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
3
“My life don spoil, I have been going to that same spot to look for her, kneel down and beg her” – Twitter ifluencer, Motara (Video) -
Black Berry Babes,
5 hours ago
4
It's not that easy having another child and building a new home ' Bisola Aiyeola -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
5
Your end is near, for cutting your manhood and spending evil money – Islamic cleric warns Bobrisky [VIDEO] -
Sleek Gist,
4 hours ago
7
“Can you see he doesn’t know anything and he is a Governor”- Biafra Nations League slams Governor Wike -
Oyo Gist,
6 hours ago
8
Shock As Wizard Allegedly Returning From Coven Crash Lands On Roof Top In Delta (Video) -
Gist 36,
3 hours ago
9
Funke Akindele Reveals How She And Bimbo Thomas Were Robbed While Filming ‘Omo Ghetto’ -
Juicy Gossips,
5 hours ago
10
Update: Zimbabwean man arrested for hacking his wife and five children to death in South Africa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
One moment please...