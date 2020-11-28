Funke Akindele Reveals How She And Bimbo Thomas Were Robbed While Filming ‘Omo Ghetto’ Juicy Gossips - Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele Bello, has said she escaped death during a robbery attack at a hotel in Lagos. “So, I was with Bimbo that night after begging her that I could not sleep alone.



News Credibility Score: 70%