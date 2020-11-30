Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"Love at first sight" Vanessa Bryant says as she honors late husband Kobe Bryant on the anniversary of their first meeting in 1999
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Vanessa Bryant is paying tribute to her late husband Kobe Bryant on the 21st anniversary of their first encounter. The couple met for the first time on November 27th, 1999.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

The Info Stride:
Kobe Bryant And I Fell In Love At First Sight – Vanessa Bryant
Online Nigeria:
‘Love At First Sight’ – See How Vanessa Bryant Honored Late Husband Kobe On Anniversary Of Their First Meeting In 1999
Tori News:
'Love At First Sight' - See How Vanessa Bryant Honored Late Husband Kobe On Anniversary Of Their First Meeting In 1999


   More Picks
1 One dead, many injured as two men fight over lady's love in Taraba - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 Cardi B apologizes after receiving criticism over 37-person Thanksgiving celebration - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 Christian Chukwu not impressed by Gernot Rohr’s performance - Today, 9 hours ago
4 Boarding School In the US & Canada Just Got Easier With TABSconnect! - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 This is actually a common satanic strategy - Reno Omokri counters Twitter user who insinuated that there are no longer virgins in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 See the Dress People Are Talking About After Actress, Mercy Johnson Rocked It to Her Baby's Dedication - Tori News, 9 hours ago
7 TVC Communications Wins Renowned Great Place to Work Certification - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Missing 3-year-old girl found safe and reunited with her mother in Rivers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info