Etinosa says prayerful and super religious Nigerians who fear 'juju' so much are making a mockery of God
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Actress Etinosa says prayerful and super religious Nigerians who fear "juju" so much are making a mockery of God. She added that it is "shameful" to say you believe in God yet fear charms.

2 days ago
