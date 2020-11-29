Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
The Nation
5
Channels Television
6
The Guardian
7
Sahara Reporters
8
The Cable
9
This Day
10
TechPoint Africa
11
Leadership
12
Daily Times
13
Financial Watch
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Linda Ikeji Blog
News at a Glance
Hilarious conversation between Toke Makinwa and singer KCee about Bone straight hair
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Singer KCee and Toke Makinwa had an interesting conversation about Bone straight hair on Twitter. Bone straight hair has been trending for weeks on social media and many celebrities have joined in the conversation. KCee put a question on his Handle.'' ...
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Another Source
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Bone Straight Or True Love? KCee Asks Women…Toke Makinwa Gives An Interesting Reply
More Picks
1
Hilarious conversation between Toke Makinwa and singer KCee about Bone straight hair -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
"Love at first sight" Vanessa Bryant says as she honors late husband Kobe Bryant on the anniversary of their first meeting in 1999 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
3
There's a serious security crisis in Ondo - Governor Akeredolu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
