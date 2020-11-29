Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Godwin Maduka Bags Exceptional Humanitarian Awards, Joins The Stand Of Fame Honour
News photo Abuja Press  - US Nigerian Medical Doctor and Philanthropist, Dr. Godwin Maduka has been honoured with the Stand Of Fame Award, organised by Who is Who Organisation. He was recognised as "An Exceptional Humanitarian" at the 2020 Edition of the prestigious and ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Godwin Maduka Bags Stand of Fame Award Leadership:
Godwin Maduka Bags Stand of Fame Award


   More Picks
1 Media personality, Debola WIlliams, gets engaged (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 34 mins ago
2 Young woman washes her hands with bottles of expensive champagne as her male friends make it rain on her birthday (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 Moment Romain Grosjean comes out alive after his car went up in flames and broke into half in horror F1 crash (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Suspected armed robber arrested in Adamawa while trying to smuggle stolen car into Cameroon - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 Married Nigerian man arrested in India for duping women on matrimonial sites with promises of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 APC AND ITS NEW OVERLORDS, THE GANG OF FOUR, SEE THEIR PLANS - Abuja Reporters, 10 hours ago
7 Godwin Maduka Bags Exceptional Humanitarian Awards, Joins The Stand Of Fame Honour - Abuja Press, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info