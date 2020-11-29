Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC AND ITS NEW OVERLORDS, THE GANG OF FOUR, SEE THEIR PLANS
Abuja Reporters  - Three are governors . One an Attorney General.They are from the northern part of the country. These governors are currently in their final tenures.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Media personality, Debola WIlliams, gets engaged (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 34 mins ago
2 Young woman washes her hands with bottles of expensive champagne as her male friends make it rain on her birthday (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 Moment Romain Grosjean comes out alive after his car went up in flames and broke into half in horror F1 crash (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Suspected armed robber arrested in Adamawa while trying to smuggle stolen car into Cameroon - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 Married Nigerian man arrested in India for duping women on matrimonial sites with promises of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 APC AND ITS NEW OVERLORDS, THE GANG OF FOUR, SEE THEIR PLANS - Abuja Reporters, 10 hours ago
7 Godwin Maduka Bags Exceptional Humanitarian Awards, Joins The Stand Of Fame Honour - Abuja Press, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info