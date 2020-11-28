Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Music executive, Jude Okoye celebrates daughter Emma as she turns 6 (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Music executive, Jude Okoye's first daughter, Emma Okoye is 6 today, November 29, 2020. The proud father of two took to Instagram to share these beautiful photos of his daughter to celebrate her birthday.

2 hours ago
