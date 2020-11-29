News at a Glance

Suspected armed robber arrested in Adamawa while trying to smuggle stolen car into Cameroon Linda Ikeji Blog - Operatives of the Adamawa State Police Command have arrested a suspected armed robber, Salisu Abubakar while trying to smuggle a stolen Toyota Corolla into Cameroon. Spokesperson of the command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, who confirmed the incident in a ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



