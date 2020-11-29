Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Moment Romain Grosjean comes out alive after his car went up in flames and broke into half in horror F1 crash (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Haas driver, Romain Grosjean is fortunate to be alive after his car burst into flames and broke in half when it hit a barrier at turn three at the Bahrain Grand Prix. All 20 cars got off the line safely at the Sakhir circuit with Mercedes driver Lewis ...

4 hours ago
