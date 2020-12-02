Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


See record breaking baby that is '28 years old' and just 18 months younger than her mum' (photos)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A miracle baby known as Molly Everette Gibson is now technically the world's oldest baby, as she was born using an embryo frozen in October 1992, less than two years after her mother Tina was born in April 1991.Thanks to the wonders of science, Molly ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

See Record Breaking New Born Baby Who Is ’28 years old’- Photos iExclusive News:
See Record Breaking New Born Baby Who Is ’28 years old’- Photos
See record breaking baby that is ’28 years old’ and just 18 months younger than her mum’ (photos) Hit NG:
See record breaking baby that is ’28 years old’ and just 18 months younger than her mum’ (photos)


   More Picks
1 Group of children aged 13-16 arrested 'after gang raping woman in park' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 Barr. Osarodion Ogie sworn in as secretary to Edo State Government - Independent Television, 7 hours ago
3 Tinubu commiserates with Gov. Zulum, Borno People over Zabarmari tragedy - News Diary Online, 8 hours ago
4 See record breaking baby that is '28 years old' and just 18 months younger than her mum' (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Most popular baby names of 2020 revealed, plus the ones set to become extinct - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Zabarmari Attack: Boko Haram Now Rule In Many Communities- JNI - Sleek Gist, 10 hours ago
7 “I’m Winning A Grammy Soon” – African Giant Producer Kel P Tells Netng In Exclusive Chat - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 10 hours ago
8 Mother allegedly 'scalded her son to death in hot bath then used his death to beg for cash on Facebook' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 If You Don’t Have Money, Please Reduce Your Pot Belly, We’re Tired Of Respecting The Wrong People – Jaywon Cries Out - Luci Post, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info