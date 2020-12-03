Post News
News at a Glance
Ginimbi now a 'free man' after his death as state withdraws fraud charges against him
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Genius ‘Ginimbi' Kadungure is now a ''free man'' as state prosecutors have withdrawn criminal charges of fraud that was filed against him.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
Court Frees Nurse Charged Over Death Of Senator Adeleke
Dee Reporters:
State Withdraws Fraud Charges Against Ginimbi After His Death
Gist 36:
State Withdraws Fraud Charges Against Ginimbi Following His Death
News of Africa:
Zimbabwe: Ginimbi Now A ‘Free Man’ After His Death As State Withdraws Fraud Charges Against Him
Sleek Gist:
Ginimbi now a ‘free man’ in death as state withdraws fraud charges against him
The Site News:
State Withdraws Fraud Charges Against Ginimbi Following His Death
More Picks
1
11-Year-old boy shoots himself dead during zoom class -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
2
Blue Ivy Carter wins Soul Train Award for the second time -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
Presidency dismisses report Ogun state government paid N12m into President Buhari's personal account -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
4
Three suspects paraded over attack on Governor Wike's father's church claim they are IPOB members (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
5
Update: Rapper Casanova surrenders to law enforcement after being declared wanted in connection to a racketeering case -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
6
Jarrell Miller banned from boxing for two years after a fourth failed drugs test in 12 months -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
Ginimbi now a 'free man' after his death as state withdraws fraud charges against him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
8
Physically-challenged Nigerian man accuses female soldier of assaulting him in Ibadan (photos/Video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
Video: My ADC, SSG, HOS are female. Watch How Yahaya Bello Speaks Against Gender Based Violence -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
10
GAC Motors: Driving the future of the automobile industry in Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
