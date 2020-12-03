Post News
News at a Glance
Presidency dismisses report Ogun state government paid N12m into President Buhari's personal account
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Presidency has described as 'Fake News' the online reports that former Ogun state governor, Ibikunle Amosun, paid N12, 500, 000 into the account of President Buhari while he was in office.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Presidency clears air on Amosun transferring N12.5m from Ogun State treasury to Buhari
The Dabigal Blog:
Presidency dismisses claim Ogun state govt paid N12m into Buhari’s personal account
Oyo Gist:
Presidency denies N12.5M Ogun State transfer to President Buhari
Laila Blog:
Presidency dismisses claim Ogun state govt paid N12m into Buhari’s personal account
Today:
Presidency: Senator Amosun didn’t transfer N12.5 million Ogun money to President Buhari
KOKO TV Nigeria:
PMB Estate Is Not Owned By Buhari – Garba Shehu Falsifies Report
Olajide TV:
Presidency dismisses report Ogun state government paid N12m into President Buhari’s personal account
Mojidelano:
Presidency Debunks Reports That Ex-Ogun Governor, Amosun Transferred N12.5m To Buhari’s Personal Account
More Picks
1
11-Year-old boy shoots himself dead during zoom class -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
2
Blue Ivy Carter wins Soul Train Award for the second time -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
Presidency dismisses report Ogun state government paid N12m into President Buhari's personal account -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
4
Three suspects paraded over attack on Governor Wike's father's church claim they are IPOB members (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
5
Update: Rapper Casanova surrenders to law enforcement after being declared wanted in connection to a racketeering case -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
6
Jarrell Miller banned from boxing for two years after a fourth failed drugs test in 12 months -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
Ginimbi now a 'free man' after his death as state withdraws fraud charges against him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
8
Physically-challenged Nigerian man accuses female soldier of assaulting him in Ibadan (photos/Video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
Video: My ADC, SSG, HOS are female. Watch How Yahaya Bello Speaks Against Gender Based Violence -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
10
GAC Motors: Driving the future of the automobile industry in Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
