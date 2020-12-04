Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Businesswoman cries out after discovering one of her customers has been repackaging and reselling her small chops
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A businesswoman took to Twitter to reveal that one of her customers who buys regularly and in bulk has been repackaging and reselling her small chops as hers.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info