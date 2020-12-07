Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
The Nation
5
Channels Television
6
The Guardian
7
Sahara Reporters
8
The Cable
9
This Day
10
TechPoint Africa
11
Leadership
12
Daily Times
13
Financial Watch
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Linda Ikeji Blog
News at a Glance
Mum terrified after 666 symbol ''randomly appears'' in frosty family picture
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A mum said she "freaked out" after she discovered the "666" symbol had appeared in photographs she had taken.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Mum terrified after 666 symbol ”randomly appears” in family photo
The Street Journal:
Talk show host, Wendy Williams loses mum
Goal Ball Live:
Neymar’s Mum’s Lover Nadine Goncalves Stabbed In Restaurant
More Picks
1
Actor Ashley Walters becomes a grandfather at 38 as he reveals one of his eight children has welcomed a baby -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
Thieves break into Pharmacy in Port Harcourt; cart away condoms and viagra -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
3
"I can cook and clean" Men declare love for a woman as she becomes a licensed private pilot -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
4
Actress, Nkechi Blessing Reacts As Her Ex-Boyfriend Openly Apologized On Instagram -
GQ Buzz,
4 hours ago
5
Lilian Afegbai flaunts her banging body in new photos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
6
"I don't want to do this anymore" Teyana Taylor confirms comment about retiring from music because she's "under appreciated" -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
7
Dog missing for nearly three weeks turns up at supermarket where owner works despite never being there before -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
8
Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star caged and boarded up after being repeatedly vandalized for years (Photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
9
Father arrested after 3 year old boy is found dead with nail driven through his skull, with eyes and genitals removed -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
10
Pastor Anselm Madubuko's mother-in-law sheds tears of joy as she is gifted a brand new car -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
