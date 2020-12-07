Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"The peace I have now is worth everything I lost after my marriage crashed" Activist Esther Ijewere says
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Esther Ijewere has said the peace she currently has is way more than everything she lost after her marriage ended. She explained that she lost many opportunities when her marriage crashed. But, she added that the peace she gained is worth more.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


