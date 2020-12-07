Thieves break into Pharmacy in Port Harcourt; cart away condoms and viagra Linda Ikeji Blog - Facebook user, Dr. Living Olavokere Jamala has shared how suspected thieves broke into his Pharmacy and made away with Condom and Viagra. The incident happened few days ago at Rumuekini Community in Obio Akpor Local Government Area. According to ...



News Credibility Score: 99%