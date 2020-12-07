Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Boko Haram: FG’s Claim On Weapons’ Import Denial False
Wotzup NG  - The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, recently claimed that Nigeria has remained at the mercy of terrorists because global partners denied attempts by the country to acquire platforms and weapons to fight the terrorists.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%


 Another Source

CLAIM BY FG THAT FOREIGN NATIONS DENY THEM IMPORTATION OF MILITARY HARDWARE TO FIGHT BOKO HARAM IS FALSE, SEE PROOF, INCLUDING PICS OF NEWLY IMPORTED HELICOPTER Abuja Reporters:
CLAIM BY FG THAT FOREIGN NATIONS DENY THEM IMPORTATION OF MILITARY HARDWARE TO FIGHT BOKO HARAM IS FALSE, SEE PROOF, INCLUDING PICS OF NEWLY IMPORTED HELICOPTER


   More Picks
1 'B.A.P.S.' actress, Natalie Desselle-Reid dies at 53 after a secret battle with Colon Cancer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 Husband goes on 280-mile walk over seven days just to blow off steam after arguing with his wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 Umahi: I've never hidden the truth about the areas my administration hasn't performed well - The Cable, 6 hours ago
4 A lot has changed in Borno under President Buhari- Bashir Ahmad says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Barcelona boss talks about Messi vs Ronaldo debate as both players set to face each other in Barca vs Juventus champions league clash - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 10 year old girl born without a right hand gets new £10,000 bionic arm just in time to open her Christmas presents - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 Woman buys five-seater sofa online but is left in stitches when it arrives - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 Lagos Moves Against One-Way Driving, Unleashes Special Taskforce - Yes International! Magazine, 11 hours ago
9 Court jails man 18 Months in prison for $15,000 romance scam - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 3 Ways Silent Treatment Is Detrimental To Your Relationship - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info