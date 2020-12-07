Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Lagos Moves Against One-Way Driving, Unleashes Special Taskforce
News photo Yes International! Magazine  - Motorists driving against the traffic in Lagos will now face stringent penalty, as Lagos State Government, on Monday, launched a special security team to checkmate one-way driving and other traffic offences.

Lagos Launches Anti-Oneway Taskforce, Arrests Traffic Law Offenders DNL Legal and Style:
Lagos Launches Anti-Oneway Taskforce, Arrests Traffic Law Offenders


