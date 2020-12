News at a Glance

'B.A.P.S.' actress, Natalie Desselle-Reid dies at 53 after a secret battle with Colon Cancer Linda Ikeji Blog - American actress, Natalie Desselle-Reid, best known for her roles in “Madea’s Big Happy Family,” “Eve” and “BAPS,” has died at the age of 53 following a secret battle with Colon Cancer. Desselle-Reid’s manager, Dolores Robinson, confirmed the sad news ...



News Credibility Score: 95%