News at a Glance
Nigerian-American basketball player, Bam Adebayo gifts his mum a house for her 56th birthday
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Ban Adebayo, an American basketball player of Nigerian descent, gifted his mother a house on her 56th birthday. The Miami Heat star shocked his mom, Marilyn Blount, with her own home on Sunday, Dec 6.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Another Source
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Nigerian-American Basketball Player Bam Adebayo Buys His Mum A House For Her 56th Birthday
More Picks
1
Man reportedly puts up a public notice, says he no longer wants to be called the name "Lawal Buhari" -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
Alleged arsonists that set ablaze Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Secretariat during chaos that erupted following End SARS protest arrested -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
3
"I know this family of 8 where the father is earning 15K" - Engineer tweets in favour of marrying on 30k salary and gets dragged mercilessly -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
4
Five busted in Multi-Million dollar Walmart TV return scam in Florida -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
5
Donald Trump sues Joe Biden directly in bid to invalidate hundreds of thousands of votes in Wisconsin -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
Nigerian-American basketball player, Bam Adebayo gifts his mum a house for her 56th birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
Nigerian man jailed in UK for blackmailing his ex-girlfriend with sex tape he secretly recorded -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
8
Domestic violence: This is disgusting- Toke Makinwa, Latasha Ngwube, Bolanle Olukanni, others condemn reconciliation between Channels TV and his wife -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
9
"I read too much into the greetings" Odemwingie apologises to Kanu and family -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
10
Yoruba in North will respect hosts’ religion, tradition -
The Nation,
10 hours ago
