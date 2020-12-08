Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

If you're dating an independent female, do things for her without asking or waiting for her to ask - Actress, Juliet Ibrahim tells men
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has urged men dating independent women to go out of their way to surprise their partners without them asking or waiting to be asked, because they will eventually do it themselves.

