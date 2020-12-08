Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerians React As Corps Member Blesses Corn Seller With Gift And Cash In Kano
News photo Naija Loaded  - A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Kano state has put a smile on a corn seller’s face in Kaduna after buying her an umbrella and gifting her cash.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


   More Picks
1 Lady sues boyfriend for failing to marry her after 'wasting her time' for 8 Years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 UEFA Champions League: How Manchester United could line-up against RB Leipzig - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
3 "Men pay your bills in peace" Actress Lizzy Gold tells men paying of bills is their God-given responsibility - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 Convicted killer absconds from prison with two other inmates - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 Two charged with murder after two-year-old boy is found dead at home - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 I will Not Compromise, says GM NDPHC Maryam Mohammed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 Russia extends ban on mass gatherings at schools until 2022 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 Police parade members of notorious robbery gang who tried to sell N8m car for N1m in Akwa Ibom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
9 Ecobank Academy Trains NCD Alliance Members from over 30 Countries on Financial Management - Innovation Village, 9 hours ago
10 Missing hunchback man found dead two weeks after he was kidnapped (graphic photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info