News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
The Nation
5
Channels Television
6
The Guardian
7
Sahara Reporters
8
The Cable
9
This Day
10
TechPoint Africa
11
Leadership
12
Financial Watch
13
Daily Times
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Linda Ikeji Blog
News at a Glance
Missing hunchback man found dead two weeks after he was kidnapped (graphic photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A man with hunchback who was declared missing two weeks ago has been found dead in a suspected case of ritual killing. Mr Suberu Dada, of Obeiba Ihima, Okehi LGA, Kogi State, was kidnapped on Nov 22.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Another Source
Yaba Left Online:
Missing hunchback man found dead two weeks after he was kidnapped (Graphic Photos)
More Picks
1
Lady sues boyfriend for failing to marry her after 'wasting her time' for 8 Years -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
2
UEFA Champions League: How Manchester United could line-up against RB Leipzig -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
3
"Men pay your bills in peace" Actress Lizzy Gold tells men paying of bills is their God-given responsibility -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
4
Convicted killer absconds from prison with two other inmates -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
5
Two charged with murder after two-year-old boy is found dead at home -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
6
I will Not Compromise, says GM NDPHC Maryam Mohammed -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
7
Russia extends ban on mass gatherings at schools until 2022 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
8
Police parade members of notorious robbery gang who tried to sell N8m car for N1m in Akwa Ibom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
9
Ecobank Academy Trains NCD Alliance Members from over 30 Countries on Financial Management -
Innovation Village,
9 hours ago
10
Missing hunchback man found dead two weeks after he was kidnapped (graphic photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
