Police uncover ritualist den operated by siblings in Osun The Nation - By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo Pandemonium broke out in Yemoja Area in Iwo, Osun State on Monday evening as police uncovered a ritualist den allegedly operated by two siblings identified as Tajudeen Monsuru and Tajudeen Lawal. The Nation gathered that a woman ...



News Credibility Score: 99%