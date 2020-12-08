Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

#EndSARS: CNN, BBC unfair to Nigeria, violent protests will no longer be allowed — Buhari
News photo The Eagle Online  - The President, who listened to presentations by a governor from each of the six geopolitical zones on their specific security challenges, recalled that in the old order, communities identified new comers and passed information to constituted authority.

End SARS: Violent protest will no longer be allowed – Buhari Daily Post:
End SARS: Violent protest will no longer be allowed – Buhari
Police’ll no longer allow violent protests, says IGP The Punch:
Police’ll no longer allow violent protests, says IGP
CNN, BBC coverage of #EndSARS protest disgusting — Buhari Premium Times:
CNN, BBC coverage of #EndSARS protest disgusting — Buhari
Police Will No Longer Allow Violent Protests – IG Naija Loaded:
Police Will No Longer Allow Violent Protests – IG
#EndSARS: “I was disgusted by the coverage” – Buhari faults CNN, BBC, others The Herald:
#EndSARS: “I was disgusted by the coverage” – Buhari faults CNN, BBC, others


