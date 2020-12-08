Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerians react as family prints banner to welcome daughter from NYSC
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A banner printed by a family to welcome their daughter home from NYSC has caught the attention of Nigerians and is quickly going viral.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


