Nigeria’s COVID-19 total cases reached 70,195 and 1,182 recorded as of 8th December 2020
News photo The Info Stride  - Nigeria’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic case statistics as reported by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are highlighted below: Confirmed Cases: 70,195 Active Cases: 3,903 Discharged Cases: 65,110 Death: 1,182 Samples Tested: 817,913 550 ...

