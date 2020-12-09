Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria GDP Constant Prices
News photo Trading Economics  - GDP Constant Prices in Nigeria increased to 18109596.02 NGN Million in the third quarter of 2020 from 16044513.73 NGN Million in the second quarter of 2020. GDP Constant Prices in Nigeria averaged 4521463.21 NGN Million from 1981 until 2020, reaching ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Current prices of DSTV Decoder in Nigeria (2020) Financial Watch:
Current prices of DSTV Decoder in Nigeria (2020)


   More Picks
1 Noncommunicable diseases caused seven out of 10 deaths before COVID-19 - The Punch, 43 mins ago
2 Nigerian man wakes up to see new iPhone and cash gift in dollars from his girlfriend - Yaba Left Online, 1 hour ago
3 You called me a Nollywood actress whilst begging for answers and evidence in my DMs - JoPearl shades Burna Boy's girlfriend, Stefflon Don - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Plane crashes in Isiolo, Kenya (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Brooklyn Beckham and fiancÃ©e Nicola Peltz draw up prenup agreement to protect their fortunes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 "Till death do us part does not mean that you stay on till you die''- Betty Irabor writes women in abusive relationships - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Why Federal Government Must Not Take Lessons Of #EndSARS Protest For Granted- Okoye - Independent, 3 hours ago
8 House with back door hidden in kitchen cabinet shocks house hunter (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
9 Two killed as suspected rival cult groups clash in Delta - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
10 New Music: Naija’s Music Industry Boy Wonder Joeboy Drops New Tune Titled Celebration - KOKO TV Nigeria, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info