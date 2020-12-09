Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

ISWAP kills 10 soldiers, takes one hostage in Borno
News photo Vanguard News  - Ten soldiers were killed and one was taken hostage in clashes with IS-linked jihadists in Borno state, according to two security sources.

12 hours ago
