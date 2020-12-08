Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Suspected Internet fraudsters arrested for allegedly gang-raping teenager in Ogun (photo)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The police in Ogun State have arrested three suspected Internet fraudsters, otherwise known as Yahoo boys, for allegedly gang-raping a teenager in the Ijebu-Ode area of the state.

3 hours ago
Police arrest three ‘yahoo boys’ for alleged rape of teenager Premium Times:
Police arrest three 'yahoo boys' for alleged rape of teenager


