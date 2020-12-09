Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I'm disgusted with CNN and BBC's coverage of #EndSARS protest - Buhari
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that he is disgusted with the coverage of EndSARS protests by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and America’s Cable News Network (CNN). The President said this at a meeting with state governors at the ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


