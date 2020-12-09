Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
The Nation
5
Channels Television
6
The Guardian
7
Sahara Reporters
8
The Cable
9
This Day
10
TechPoint Africa
11
Leadership
12
Financial Watch
13
Daily Times
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Linda Ikeji Blog
News at a Glance
Female high school students in Kenya stage protest after some students were allegedly defiled by teachers and the principal tried to cover it up (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Students of Lugulu Girls High School in Kenya took to the streets to protest after some students were allegedly defiled by male teachers and the principal tried to cover it up.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Female high school students in Kenya stage protest after some students were allegedly defiled by teachers and the principal tried to cover it up (video)
The Info Stride:
Student of OAU Allegedly Commits Suicide
Laila Blog:
Female high school students protest over alleged rape by male teacher
More Picks
1
Noncommunicable diseases caused seven out of 10 deaths before COVID-19 -
The Punch,
44 mins ago
2
Nigerian man wakes up to see new iPhone and cash gift in dollars from his girlfriend -
Yaba Left Online,
1 hour ago
3
You called me a Nollywood actress whilst begging for answers and evidence in my DMs - JoPearl shades Burna Boy's girlfriend, Stefflon Don -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
4
Plane crashes in Isiolo, Kenya (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
5
Brooklyn Beckham and fiancÃ©e Nicola Peltz draw up prenup agreement to protect their fortunes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
6
"Till death do us part does not mean that you stay on till you die''- Betty Irabor writes women in abusive relationships -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
7
Why Federal Government Must Not Take Lessons Of #EndSARS Protest For Granted- Okoye -
Independent,
3 hours ago
8
House with back door hidden in kitchen cabinet shocks house hunter (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
9
Two killed as suspected rival cult groups clash in Delta -
Daily Post,
5 hours ago
10
New Music: Naija’s Music Industry Boy Wonder Joeboy Drops New Tune Titled Celebration -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
3 hours ago
