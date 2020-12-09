Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Former Argentina manager Alejandro Sabella, who took them to the 2014 World Cup final, dies at 66
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former Argentina manager, Alejandro Sabella has tragically died at the age of 66. His death comes less than two weeks after the passing of Diego Maradona, who played with Sabella for the Argentine national side in the 1980s.

45 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Former Argentina manager Alejandro Sabella dies aged 66 The Eagle Online:
Former Argentina manager Alejandro Sabella dies aged 66


   More Picks
1 I'm disgusted with CNN and BBC's coverage of #EndSARS protest - Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Azealia Banks calls out founder of The Shade Room, Angela Nwandu for not using her platform to focus on Nigerian issues - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie arrested on Gun and Drug Charges - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Suspected Internet fraudsters arrested for allegedly gang-raping teenager in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 Commercial bus driver arrested for using pestle to injure LASTMA official in Lagos (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 Manchester United seriously considering sacking Ole Gunnar Solksjaer after club crash out of Champions League - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
7 Former Argentina manager Alejandro Sabella, who took them to the 2014 World Cup final, dies at 66 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 45 mins ago
8 Sponsors of #EndSARS protest have strategised to bring down the Nigerian economy so as to give way for a military takeover ' Northern youth group alleges - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info