Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“After seven years?” – Boyfriend screams as girlfriend rejects his proposal in public, says she can’t even date his type (Video)
News photo Yaba Left Online  - A video serving rounds on social media shows the moment a lady rejected her boyfriend’s marriage proposal in public.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Another Source

Waste of Time: Lady Sues Boyfriend For Failing To Marry Her After Dating Her For 8 Years KOKO TV Nigeria:
Waste of Time: Lady Sues Boyfriend For Failing To Marry Her After Dating Her For 8 Years


   More Picks
1 Noncommunicable diseases caused seven out of 10 deaths before COVID-19 - The Punch, 44 mins ago
2 Nigerian man wakes up to see new iPhone and cash gift in dollars from his girlfriend - Yaba Left Online, 1 hour ago
3 Plane crashes in Isiolo, Kenya (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Brooklyn Beckham and fiancÃ©e Nicola Peltz draw up prenup agreement to protect their fortunes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 "Till death do us part does not mean that you stay on till you die''- Betty Irabor writes women in abusive relationships - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 Why Federal Government Must Not Take Lessons Of #EndSARS Protest For Granted- Okoye - Independent, 3 hours ago
7 House with back door hidden in kitchen cabinet shocks house hunter (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
8 Two killed as suspected rival cult groups clash in Delta - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
9 New Music: Naija’s Music Industry Boy Wonder Joeboy Drops New Tune Titled Celebration - KOKO TV Nigeria, 3 hours ago
10 Vumomsé Shows Appreciation With New Visuals 'You No Dey Fail' - Not Just OK, 1 hour ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info