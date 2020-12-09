Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

'World's most generous boss' turns 74 staff into millionaires by giving them £1billion in shares
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The CEO of a British tech company has made 74 workers at the firm millionaires after handing out more than £1 billion to his employees in shares.

8 hours ago
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Manchester tech boss makes 74 of his employees millionaires


