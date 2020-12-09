News at a Glance

Why Federal Government Must Not Take Lessons Of #EndSARS Protest For Granted- Okoye Independent - …Emphasizes Need To Decentralise Nigeria Police Force Awka- The President of 2020 Ihiala Anglican Diocesan Synod, The Right Rev’d Prof Israel Kelue Okoye has enjoined the federal government of Nigeria to learn from the lessons of the #EndSARS protest.



News Credibility Score: 92%



