Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Interpol Arrest Over 20,000 Worldwide For Online Fraud
News photo Inside Business Online  - Authorities “on every continent” have arrested a total of over 20,000 people in the past year in an Interpol-coordinated blow against online and telephone fraudsters, the international organisation said Wednesday. Since September 2019, 35 countries ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Interpol arrests over 20,000 people worldwide for online fraud Linda Ikeji Blog:
Interpol arrests over 20,000 people worldwide for online fraud
Police Arrest More Than 20,000 Worldwide In Online Fraud Sweep The Street Journal:
Police Arrest More Than 20,000 Worldwide In Online Fraud Sweep


   More Picks
1 Biggest and Loudest Clearance Sales - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Former beauty queen and mother of two, Iheoma Nnadi Emenike shows off her new banging body (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 Nigerians react as 23-yr-old man set to marry his 45-yr-old American lover in Kano - Kemi Filani Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Alert issued after two people suffer 'allergic reaction' to coronavirus vaccine being rolled out across Britain - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 Money Laundering: Dubai-bound Nigerian man arrested with N454million cash at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 12-year-old rape victim gives birth to twins after she was denied an abortion by local authorities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 Plane crashes in Isiolo, Kenya (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 ‘I Made A Terrible Mistake And I Wish I Could Turn Back The Hands of Time – Influencer Motara Apologises For Teasing Child Beggar - FabWoman, 7 hours ago
9 Brooklyn Beckham and fiancÃ©e Nicola Peltz draw up prenup agreement to protect their fortunes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Interpol Arrest Over 20,000 Worldwide For Online Fraud - Inside Business Online, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info