Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Noncommunicable diseases caused seven out of 10 deaths before COVID-19
News photo The Punch  - Noncommunicable diseases accounted for seven of the top 10 causes of death before the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday, noting that heart disease is killing more people than ever before.

45 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Noncommunicable diseases caused seven out of 10 deaths before COVID-19 - The Punch, 45 mins ago
2 Nigerian man wakes up to see new iPhone and cash gift in dollars from his girlfriend - Yaba Left Online, 1 hour ago
3 You called me a Nollywood actress whilst begging for answers and evidence in my DMs - JoPearl shades Burna Boy's girlfriend, Stefflon Don - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 Plane crashes in Isiolo, Kenya (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 Brooklyn Beckham and fiancÃ©e Nicola Peltz draw up prenup agreement to protect their fortunes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 "Till death do us part does not mean that you stay on till you die''- Betty Irabor writes women in abusive relationships - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Why Federal Government Must Not Take Lessons Of #EndSARS Protest For Granted- Okoye - Independent, 3 hours ago
8 House with back door hidden in kitchen cabinet shocks house hunter (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
9 Two killed as suspected rival cult groups clash in Delta - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
10 New Music: Naija’s Music Industry Boy Wonder Joeboy Drops New Tune Titled Celebration - KOKO TV Nigeria, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info