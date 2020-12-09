Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Former beauty queen and mother of two, Iheoma Nnadi Emenike shows off her new banging body (photos)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former beauty queen and mother of two, Iheoma Nnadi Emenike, is flaunting her new body on social media and we love it! Iheoma and Emenike got married on May 26th, 2018 and they have since welcomed two daughters.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Former beauty queen, Iheoma Nnadi Emenike shows off her hot new body (Photos + Old Photos) Yaba Left Online:
Former beauty queen, Iheoma Nnadi Emenike shows off her hot new body (Photos + Old Photos)
Ex Beauty Queen And Mother Of Two, Iheoma Emenike Shows Off New Banging Body (Photos) Naija Olofofo:
Ex Beauty Queen And Mother Of Two, Iheoma Emenike Shows Off New Banging Body (Photos)
Iheoma NNadi Shuts Mouth With Her Tight Curvy Body In New Snap KOKO TV Nigeria:
Iheoma NNadi Shuts Mouth With Her Tight Curvy Body In New Snap
Wow! Ex Beauty Queen And Mother Of Two, Iheoma Emenike Shows Off New Banging Body (Photos) Gist 36:
Wow! Ex Beauty Queen And Mother Of Two, Iheoma Emenike Shows Off New Banging Body (Photos)
Iheoma Nnadi Emenike flaunts banging body [photos] Ladun Liadi Blog:
Iheoma Nnadi Emenike flaunts banging body [photos]


   More Picks
1 Biggest and Loudest Clearance Sales - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Former beauty queen and mother of two, Iheoma Nnadi Emenike shows off her new banging body (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 Nigerians react as 23-yr-old man set to marry his 45-yr-old American lover in Kano - Kemi Filani Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Alert issued after two people suffer 'allergic reaction' to coronavirus vaccine being rolled out across Britain - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 Money Laundering: Dubai-bound Nigerian man arrested with N454million cash at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 12-year-old rape victim gives birth to twins after she was denied an abortion by local authorities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 Plane crashes in Isiolo, Kenya (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 ‘I Made A Terrible Mistake And I Wish I Could Turn Back The Hands of Time – Influencer Motara Apologises For Teasing Child Beggar - FabWoman, 7 hours ago
9 Brooklyn Beckham and fiancÃ©e Nicola Peltz draw up prenup agreement to protect their fortunes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Interpol Arrest Over 20,000 Worldwide For Online Fraud - Inside Business Online, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info