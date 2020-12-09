Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Iranian authorities arrest individuals connected with the death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
Some of the individuals involved within the assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist are arrested, an Iranian parliamentary adviser has said.

11 hours ago
Iran reportedly arrests suspects over chief nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
Iran reportedly arrests suspects over chief nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh's killing
Iran Arrests People Involved in Killing of Nuclear Scientist
Iran Arrests People Involved in Killing of Nuclear Scientist


