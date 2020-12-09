News at a Glance

COVID-19 numbers keep increasing as Lagos records 219 new cases Inside Mainland - On the 8th of December 2020, 550 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria. Till date, 70,195 cases have been confirmed, 65,110 cases have been discharged and 1,182 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory ...



