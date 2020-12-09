Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


COVID-19 numbers keep increasing as Lagos records 219 new cases
Inside Mainland  - On the 8th of December 2020, 550 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria. Till date, 70,195 cases have been confirmed, 65,110 cases have been discharged and 1,182 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Anambra pensioners reject Governor Obiano's Christmas bags of Rice, demand their retirement benefits are paid instead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 Suspected bandits kidnap Law student, village head, 12 others in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Interior ministry records 45,751, 38,051 business, citizenship applications in two years - Today, 10 hours ago
4 Biggest and Loudest Clearance Sales - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Former beauty queen and mother of two, Iheoma Nnadi Emenike shows off her new banging body (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Money Laundering: Dubai-bound Nigerian man arrested with N454million cash at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 COVID-19 numbers keep increasing as Lagos records 219 new cases - Inside Mainland, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info