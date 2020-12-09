Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Interior ministry records 45,751, 38,051 business, citizenship applications in two years
News photo Today  - The Ministry of Interior has disclosed that it has recorded total business applications of 45,751 as well as 38,051 citizenship applications from September 2018 to October 2020, adding that it has led to improvement in income generation for the government.

