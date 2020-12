Alert issued after two people suffer '€˜allergic reaction'€™ to coronavirus vaccine being rolled out across Britain Linda Ikeji Blog - The first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were given to Brits on Tuesday, Dec 8, but one day after V day, UK health regulators have issued a warning to people with a history of "significant" allergic reactions not to receive the PfizerBioNTech Covid-19 ...



News Credibility Score: 99%