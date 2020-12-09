Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Money Laundering: Dubai-bound Nigerian man arrested with N454million cash at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A High Court in Kenya on Wednesday, December 9, ordered over N454million confiscated from a Nigerian man at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to be deposited at Central Bank of Kenya pending money laundering investigations.

