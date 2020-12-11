Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I lure babies with biscuits, says man nabbed for stealing children in Abia
The Guardian  - A suspected child trafficker, Ekene Duru, and his accomplice have been arrested by men of the Rapid Response Squad in Enugu State for stealing two children in Abia State and trafficking them to Port Harcourt, Rivers State to a woman who sells them off ...

2 days ago
