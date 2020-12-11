Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Update: Police arrest 21-year-old suspect for brutal highway murder of rapper Mo3
Linda Ikeji Blog  - An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of Dallas rapper Mo3 in November. The Dallas Police Department arrested 21-year-old Kewon Dontrell White on Wednesday December 9, for the 28-year-old rapper’s death, whose real name was ...

2 days ago
Oyo Gist:
Police arrest a 21year old boy in connection with the killing of rapper Mo3


