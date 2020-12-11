Post News
News at a Glance
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf tests positive for COVID-19 after multiple members of his security team caught the bug
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Pennsylvania Governor, Tom Wolf has tested positive for the coronavirus after multiple members of his security team caught the bug.
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Covid-19: Nigerian Army cancels conference hours after Senior Officer tests positive
The Cable:
After TheCable's undercover report, FG vows to crack down on COVID test racketeers
National Accord:
COVID-19 disrupts COAS Annual confab, as participant tests positive
Nigerian Eye:
Army cancels ongoing conference after participant tests positive for COVID-19
The Street Journal:
Buratai cancels COAS conference as senior officer tests positive for COVID-19
Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf tests positive for COVID-19 after multiple members of his security team caught the bug
Wotzup NG:
Popular TV talk show host, Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for Covid-19
Gist Lovers:
COVID-19: Army Cancels On-going Conference In Abuja As Officer Tests Positive
More Picks
1
You are a winner and will always b e- John Dumelo's wife writes comforting message to him after he lost out on being elected as a Ghanaian parliament member -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
Salt-N-Pepa's Sandra Denton sues plastic surgeon for allegedly disfiguring her body -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
Ronaldo, Lewandowski and Messi named finalists for The Best FIFA Men's Player 2020 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
